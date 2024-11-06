“I 100 per cent know more about Donald Trump than I know about Kamala Harris because of just how long he’s been in the public eye,” said Alexander Millian, 18, a biology student at Howard.
“And there was just more focus on President Biden for the four years he was president than his vice-president.”
The main problem for Harris was her inability to separate herself from Biden’s deeply unpopular policies because she was his vice-president.
Millian added: “There’s not much she could do ... she can’t be a wildly different person than he was in terms of policy because of the party line.
“Inherently, Joe Biden would have to bear a bit of the fault, or blame at the very least, for Kamala losing because there’s nothing she can do to separate herself from him. In the public eye, they’re synonymous.”
Yet for some of Ms Harris’s supporters, the answer to her defeat is simpler than her policies.
“There are so many people who are against Kamala because she’s a woman, because she’s black,” said Sanaa Canady, a Howard student.
“I know this gets brought up a lot, but she is a woman and that’s definitely not something we have seen before,” Millian added. “I think you can’t underestimate what that means for some voters.”
Failed to say what she will do differently
When Harris herself was asked what she would do differently to the Biden administration, all she could muster was to point out that “obviously, we’re different people”.
Harris sat in a grey blazer and her signature string of pearls, hands clasped together politely before her coffee cup.
Instead of set-piece interviews, Harris opted for staged moments controlled by her campaign, avoiding questions from reporters, dodging scrutiny and leaving little room for mistakes – but also little room to sell herself to the public.
She would often be vague on policy and push instead to tell more colourful stories about her past.
She appeared to have devised a careful strategy to target younger voters, people of colour and women.
At Howard, Wesley Bell, 18, a nursing student, said: “In my perspective, she’s done a good job at marketing herself towards Gen Z and getting them to vote, getting their voice out.”
Canady, a fellow student, added: “Her target audience [was] younger people, people of colour, women and minorities.”
But because of narrow focus, Fox News, the pro-Trump broadcaster, frequently published articles highlighting the stark contrast in the number of interviews or questions taken by both candidates. Each showed the Republican to be leading the way.
Election experts say Shapiro wrote the guide on how to win Pennsylvania, probably the most important of the swing states, by pushing a narrative of governing as a moderate and proving that Democrats don’t look down on their voters.
Walz also faced scrutiny over his military service after claiming he had carried weapons “in war”.
He never actually saw active service, according to his service records.
He retired from the National Guard before his battalion was deployed to Iraq in 2006. His departure from his unit actually came in July 2005, two months before it was alerted of the deployment.
A decades-old drink-driving conviction also re-emerged to haunt the Democratic campaign.
The 1995 arrest first became an issue in 2006 when Walz was running for Congress. At the time, his campaign blamed his drunken appearance on hearing loss from serving in a field artillery brigade in the National Guard.
In a later political campaign, Walz told an entirely different story, admitting he had a problem with sobriety, leading him to quit drinking.