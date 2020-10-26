US election: Jews For Trump car parade descends into conflict in New York

Photo / Twitter: @NYScanner

Warning: This article features violence and offensive language.

Skirmishes broke out between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump as a Jews For Trump convoy of hundreds of cars draped with American flags and Trump 2020 banners rolled slowly through Manhattan and Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.

Thousands of vehicles participating in a #JewsForTrump vehicle parade all over #NYC today. They will be converging in Marine Park, Brooklyn, this afternoon for a #MAGA event @realDonaldTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/NmhqL9Jdk0 — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

The caravan travelled from Coney Island to the Trump Tower in Manhattan before heading to a rally in a Brooklyn park. Videos shared on Twitter showed several protesters pelting the vehicles with eggs or stones, snatching flags and shouting insults.

One video showed a small group of people throwing objects from a Brooklyn highway overpass at vehicles bedecked with Trump flags.

People in New York throw projectiles at driving participants of the #JewsforTrump caravan below. pic.twitter.com/5QBYiX29Tv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 25, 2020

In another video showing physical fights between several people, police officers detain an unidentified man and protesters chant "let him go".

New York City police said seven people were taken into custody in connection with physical confrontations in Times Square. Charges were pending Sunday night.

BREAKING IN MANHATTAN. Anti-Trump protesters rip flags off vehicles part of the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy. Throw red paint on vehicles, punch Trump supporters. @realDonaldTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/qbCeMKWWl9 — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

According to the Jews For Trump website, the rally was intended to show solidarity with "the beleaguered Red Zone community," a reference to the coronavirus hot spots designated by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo as areas where schools and nonessential businesses must close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The rally follows weeks of tensions in Brooklyn's Orthodox Jewish neighbourhoods over the coronavirus restrictions.

NYC: Black bloc person who punches a “Jews for Trump” caravan participant gets knocked to the ground when he tries to run away. pic.twitter.com/WbPpFWEu2o — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 25, 2020

Boris Epshteyn, an adviser to the Trump campaign and co-chair of Jewish Voices for Trump, organised the rally.