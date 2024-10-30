United States President Joe Biden’s attempt to call out racist remarks by a speaker at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Donald Trump backfired when Trump and other Republicans accused him of calling their supporters “garbage”.
Biden was responding yesterday to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” at the rally on Monday NZT and also disparaged black Americans, Jewish people, Palestinians, and Latinos.
Trump’s campaign distanced itself from the Puerto Rico comment at the event where other Trump allies also made vulgar and racist remarks. Trump himself, who has made a series of inflammatory and racist statements on the campaign trail, yesterday called his rally “an absolute lovefest”.
Speaking during a fundraising Zoom call with Voto Latino, an organisation that encourages young Latino Americans to register to vote, Biden said, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter’s – his – his demonisation of Latinos is unconscionable and it’s un-American”, according to a transcript posted on X by a White House spokesperson.