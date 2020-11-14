US election: Donald Trump thrills protesting supporters with motorcade drive-by

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington DC on Sunday. Photo / AP

US President Donald Trump delighted supporters gathered near the White House on Saturday (Sunday NZT) with a slow motorcade drive-by through downtown Washington on the way to his Virginia golf club.

A week after the presidential race was called for Democrat Joe Biden, thousands of Trump loyalists converged on the nation's capital to protest the election results and falsely assert the vote was stolen.

MOMENTS AGO: Trump supporters rush to see the president's motorcade driving by. pic.twitter.com/h0brs4gfC0 — The Hill (@thehill) November 14, 2020

Trump persists with his claims even though a broad coalition of top government and industry officials has declared that the November 3 vote was "the most secure in American history".

US President Donald Trump vows to avoid any Covid-19 lockdown and refuses to concede in the Rose Garden of the White House. Video / AP

The crowd cheered as Trump's limousine neared and people lined both sides of the street. Some stood just a few feet away from Trump's vehicle; others showed their enthusiasm by running alongside the motorcade.

They chanted "USA, USA" and "four more years", and many carried American flags and signs to show their displeasure with the vote tally.

President Donald Trump leaves the White House for his Virginia Golf Club. Photo / AP

After making the short detour for the slow drive around Freedom Plaza, where people were gathering for the afternoon rally, the motorcade headed to the President's club.

After an hour of speeches from Trump loyalists from around the country, the flag-waving crowd set off toward the Supreme Court.

The "Million MAGA March" was heavily promoted on social media, raising concerns that it could spark conflict with anti-Trump demonstrators, who have gathered near the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza for weeks.

Thousands of Trump loyalists converged on the nation's capital on Sunday to protest the election results. Photo / AP

In preparation, police closed off wide swaths of downtown, where many stores and offices have been boarded up since election day.

Chris Rodriguez, director of the city's Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said the police were experienced at keeping the peace.

"People who come to the District know that you can't bring weapons to our city and that violence will not be tolerated," Rodriguez said.