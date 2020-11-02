Website of the Year

US election: Dick Brass - Trump won't survive the Army of the Dead he helped create

5 minutes to read

A supporter of President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the Altoona-Blair County Airport in Martinsburg. Photo / AP

NZ Herald
By: Dick Brass

OPINION:

Most people think Donald Trump recovered from Covid. He didn't. It killed him.

I am speaking of course about politics, not mere life. Four years ago, I was certain Trump would win the election.

