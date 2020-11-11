US election: 80 per cent of Americans say Joe Biden beat Donald Trump - poll

Only 3 per cent of respondents to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll thought Donald Trump had won the US election. Photo / Evan Vucci / AP

Nearly 80 per cent of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, recognise President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the election, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

While the race with Donald Trump remains undecided in three states, Biden passed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win.

The Reuters/Ipsos national opinion survey, which ran from Saturday afternoon to Tuesday (Sunday to Wednesday NZT), found that 79 per cent of American adults believe Biden won the White House.

Another 13 per cent said the election has not yet been decided, while only 3 per cent said Trump won.

The President-elect delivered his victory speech, saying that now is a time for America 'to heal.'

Almost a third of respondents did not believe their local election officials "do their job honestly".

The results were somewhat split along party lines: about six in 10 Republicans and almost every Democrat said Biden won.

The race was called for Biden on Saturday but Trump has so far failed to acknowledge defeat.