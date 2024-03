President Joe Biden speaks during the State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photo / AP

President Joe Biden turned his State of the Union speech into an animated argument for a second term as he laced into GOP front-runner Donald Trump for espousing “resentment, revenge and retribution” and jeopardising freedom at home and abroad.

The speech from the House rostrum, delivered on Thursday, just eight months before Biden stands for reelection, was something of an on-the-job interview for the nation’s oldest president as he tries to quell voter concerns about his age and job performance while sharpening the contrast with his all-but-certain November rival.

Raising his voice, he delivered a broadside against his predecessor for not standing by American allies abroad and for embracing antidemocratic ideas in the United States.

“Freedom and democracy are under attack and both at home and overseas at the very same time,” Biden said, as he appealed for Congress to support Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russia’s invasion.

“History is watching.”

Biden quickly pivoted to the threats at home, referencing the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election, and calling for the threat to democracy to be countered.

“My predecessor — and some of you here — seek to bury the truth about January 6 — I will not do that,” Biden said.

“This is a moment to speak the truth and to bury the lies. Here’s a simple truth. You can’t love your country only when you win.”

President Joe Biden speaks during the State of the Union address as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Mike Johnson listen. Photo / AP

“My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy,” Biden said.

“A future based on the core values that have defined America: Honesty, decency, dignity, equality. To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot.

“To give hate no safe harbour. Now some other people my age see a different story: An American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That’s not me.”

The president showcased his accomplishments on infrastructure and manufacturing, and pushed Congress to approve more aid to Ukraine, tougher migration rules and lower drug prices.

He also sought to remind voters of the situation he inherited when he entered office in 2021, amid a raging pandemic and a contracting economy.

The 81-year-old president was being closely watched not just for his message, but for whether he could deliver it with vigour and command.

White House aides said Biden was aiming to prove his doubters wrong by flashing his combative side and trying to needle Republicans over positions he believes are out of step with the country, particularly on access to abortion, but also tax policy and healthcare.

It’s part of his campaign-year effort to use even official speeches to clarify the choice for voters at the ballot box this fall.