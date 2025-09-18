The planned legislation “creates a specific defence for those that are being targeted for political reasons” and “builds real consequences for government officials when they use the power of the government to target speech that is protected by the First Amendment”.
Senator Alex Padilla listed various recent developments as causes for concern.
“An attorney-general who is vowing to prosecute Americans for what she alone deems hate speech. A president who threatens a reporter with prosecution for asking a question about that,” Padilla said.
“And Donald Trump personally suing the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal for publishing stories that he doesn’t like,” he said.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that “one of the great hallmarks of our country is free speech”, accusing Trump’s Administration of “trying to snuff it out”.
“They don’t want people to even speak when they don’t like what they say,” Schumer said, warning: “That is the road to autocracy.”
