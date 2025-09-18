Senator Chris Murphy cited the example of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show, saying President Donald Trump and officials are trying to crush political opposition. Photo / Getty Images

US Democrats say they will introduce bill to protect free speech, after Kimmel show suspended

United States Democratic lawmakers said today they plan to introduce legislation to protect free speech, arguing that President Donald Trump is seeking to censor opponents, especially since the murder of Charlie Kirk.

The death of Kirk - a right-wing activist who was shot dead during a public event in Utah last week - was “a national tragedy” that “should have been an opportunity for President Trump to bring this country together”, Senator Chris Murphy told a news conference in Washington.

“But Trump and his lieutenants are choosing to exploit this tragedy to destroy Donald Trump’s political opposition,” Murphy said, citing the example of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show.

Kimmel’s show was indefinitely suspended by ABC after he accused Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement of seeking to exploit Kirk’s death for political points.

“That’s censorship. That’s state speech control. That’s not America,” said Murphy.