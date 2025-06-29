Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

US defence firms lining up deals with European counterparts to hedge against any shift away

By Natalia Drozdiak and Andrea Palasciano
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the 2025 Nato Summit in The Netherlands, last week. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, the New York Times

US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the 2025 Nato Summit in The Netherlands, last week. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, the New York Times

For European countries that just approved the biggest increase in military spending in decades, “Buy American” looks a lot less appealing than it once was. They may have no choice.

As the allies rush to rebuild their fighting forces, leaders are confronting the reality that they’ll have to rely on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World