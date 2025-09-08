The jury awarded US$65 million in punitive damages and US$7.3 million in compensatory damages to Carroll. Photo / Leonardo Munoz and Mandel Ngan, AFP

The jury awarded US$65 million in punitive damages and US$7.3 million in compensatory damages to Carroll. Photo / Leonardo Munoz and Mandel Ngan, AFP

A US appeals court has upheld a jury’s US$83.3 million ($141m) against President Donald Trump for defaming author E. Jean Carroll, whom he was found to have sexually assaulted.

The January 2024 order consisted of US$65m in punitive damages after the jury found Trump acted maliciously in his many public comments about Carroll, US$7.3m in compensatory damages and US$11m to pay for an online campaign to repair Carroll’s reputation.

The civil order, which prompted an audible gasp in the federal court, far exceeded the more than US$10m in damages for defamation that Carroll had sought.

Trump – whom a jury found liable for sexually assaulting Carroll in a separate federal civil case in New York – used his Truth Social platform at the time to fire off a spate of insulting messages attacking Carroll, the trial and the judge, whom he called “an extremely abusive individual”.