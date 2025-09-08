Advertisement
US court upholds $141m sex assault defamation order against Trump

By Gregory Walton
The jury awarded US$65 million in punitive damages and US$7.3 million in compensatory damages to Carroll. Photo / Leonardo Munoz and Mandel Ngan, AFP

A US appeals court has upheld a jury’s US$83.3 million ($141m) against President Donald Trump for defaming author E. Jean Carroll, whom he was found to have sexually assaulted.

The January 2024 order consisted of US$65m in punitive damages after the jury found Trump acted maliciously in his many public

