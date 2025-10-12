“Please do not call the fire department again!”.
Some reactions were less than impressed with what was described as a “real-life scary” scene.
One comment suggested the couple need to “put a sign on the yard stating it’s not real”, while another said the decorations “honestly should be illegal”.
Our house will be on fire (not real fire) as Halloween decorations every night from 8-10 PM between now and October 31. Please do not call the fire department again! 512 N Main St in Fountain Inn if you want to see it!Posted by Amanda Riggins Peden on Friday 3 October 2025
But the engaged couple, who live at the property with Peden’s 15-year-old son, are unfazed by the comments.
Lee told TODAY.com the community enjoys the family’s seasonal spectacles, which get “crazier and crazier every year”.
“Most people appreciate it, but you’ve got the one percent who are never happy with anything.”
The former mayor of Fountain Inn said, “if dispatch gets a call about the fire, they call me directly and check in”.
Despite knowing about the decorations, Fountain Inn Fire Chief Russell Alexander told People he still sends a truck over to the residence when alerted to the faux danger - just in case.
“There’s always that slight chance of a lamp shorted out or the smoke machine overheated. Ethically, it’s, it’s what we do.”
He confirmed the department has received four calls about the house so far this year.
“The first year, we were inundated with phone calls from people driving by the home”, he said, “this year hasn’t been as bad...we’ve only had a few calls from people who are new to the area.”
Alexander said the light show doesn’t accurately mimic a real house fire but admitted “it’s got some real feel to it”, the Daily Mail reports.
The fire chief hopes to use the house to demonstrate the “stop, drop and roll” method in an upcoming video for National Fire Prevention Week.