There have already been four emergency calls about the "fire house". Photo / Amanda Peden.

Following a series of fearful 911 calls, a South Carolina couple are getting heat for their fiery Halloween display.

Amanda Peden and Sam Lee decorate their home dramatically every Halloween, setting up fake car crashes and body bags in their front garden, the U.S Sun reports.

This year, they have controversially created the illusion their Fountain Inn home is ablaze, complete with plumes of smoke and flames in the windows.

Peden shared a video of the display on Facebook, inviting local residents to come and view their “burning” home.

“Our house will be on fire (not real fire) as Halloween decorations every night from 8 - 10 PM between now and October 31,″ she wrote.