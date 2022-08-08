US couple arrested for making abuse videos with adopted children

William (left) and Zachary Zulock. Photo / Walton County Sheriff's Office

Warning: This story discusses sexual abuse and may cause distress

A US couple has been arrested and the pair are facing serious charges over allegations they were "engaging in sexually abusive acts and video documenting the abuse" with two young boys they adopted.

William and Zachary Zulock were arrested in Loganville, Georgia, and face charges of aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children, the Walton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Police said the arrests came after another person, who was being investigated for downloading child sexual abuse material, told police about another individual who "was producing homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one child who lived in the home with the perpetrator".

The men face serious charges. Photo / Facebook

Within hours police conducted a nighttime raid on the Zulock's property, sending a separate team in to safely remove the two young brothers.

"A small team was dedicated to moving directly to the children to ensure their safety while a team engaged with the adults in the home, securing the scene," police said.

"During the execution of the search warrant, evidence that both adult males — the adoptive fathers of the sibling pair residing in the home — were engaging in sexually abusive acts and video documenting this abuse."

Police said the children are now safe and thanked other agencies responsible, praising "all other members of the vast network of people involved in rescuing two young children from the men who are now in custody".

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.