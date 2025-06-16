Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

US could lose more immigrants than it gains for first time in 50 years

By Andrew Ackerman, Lauren Kaori Gurley
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

LAPD officers on horseback clash with protesters during protests after a series of immigration raids on June 8 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Spencer Platt, Getty Images

LAPD officers on horseback clash with protesters during protests after a series of immigration raids on June 8 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Spencer Platt, Getty Images

For the first time in at least half a century, more people may leave the United States than arrive this year, an abrupt shift in immigration patterns with potentially significant implications for the US economy.

Economists at two Washington think-tanks expect US President Donald Trump’s immigration policies to drive this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World