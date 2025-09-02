Advertisement
US Congress back to work as clock ticks on federal shutdown

AFP
3 mins to read

A Government shutdown would see an abrupt halt to many federal services, Photo / Andrew Harnik, AFP

US politicians have returned to work after more than a month off, with a countdown beginning as they rush to pass a temporary budget and ward off a federal Government shutdown before September 30.

The stakes are high: a shutdown would see an abrupt halt to many federal services,

