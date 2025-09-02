NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Amazon's New Zealand-based data centres went live today, and nurses went on strike for the first of two planned days this week.

US college student disposes of baby in abortion ban state

A student at the University of Kentucky has been charged after her baby was found dead in her closet.

Laken Snelling, 21, was arrested on August 31, local news publication Lex 18 reports.

The cheerleader allegedly concealed the birth, “cleaning any evidence, placing all cleaning items used inside of a black trash bag, including the infant, who was wrapped in a towel”.

Lexington Police Department confirmed Snelling was the mother of the baby.

She is now being held at Fayette County Detention Center on charges related to her concealment of the birth and treatment of the baby’s body.