The US Coast Guard seized an estimated $300 million of cocaine. Photo / US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard seized an estimated $300 million of cocaine. Photo / US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard has offloaded cocaine in Miami worth an estimated US$186 million ($300m) that was seized in international waters in the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that more than 6,400 kilos of cocaine was intercepted recently in nine separate cases. Twelve suspected drug smugglers were arrested on a variety of charges.

The drugs were brought ashore in Miami on Friday.

Coast Guard helicopters and ships as well as Customs and Border Protection air and sea assets took part in the seizures and arrests.

“This teamwork is imperative to the identification, interception and seizure of vessels engaged in illicit trafficking and a testament to the hard work of these crews,” said Coast Guard Lieutenant Peter Hutchison.