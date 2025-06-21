Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

US citizens fleeing Iran amid Israel conflict face delays and harassment

By Adam Taylor, Angie Orellana Hernandez, Hannah Natanson
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Hundreds of US citizens have left Iran amid Israel's assault, facing delays and harassment. Photo / 123rf.com

Hundreds of US citizens have left Iran amid Israel's assault, facing delays and harassment. Photo / 123rf.com

Hundreds of US citizens have left Iran through its land borders since the start of Israel’s deadly assault on the country last week, according to a State Department cable circulated to diplomats today and obtained by the Washington Post.

The cable marks a rare, if private, admission by the US

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World