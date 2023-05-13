A 13-year-old boy in the US saved his sister from abduction with his slingshot. Photo / Getty Images

A Michigan girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker, authorities said this week.

According to a news release, an 8-year-old girl was hunting for mushrooms in her backyard when an unknown male appeared from the woods, grabbing the girl and covering her mouth. The victim fought back and was able to break away from the suspect. Her 13-year-old brother witnessed the attempted abduction and shot the suspect in the head and chest with a slingshot before the suspect fled the scene.

The 17-year-old’s name has not been released though he has been charged as an adult with one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery.

During an interview with detectives, police allege the suspect admitted that he planned on severely beating the child.

Police later arrested the 17-year-old based on another family member’s description of the suspect. Authorities also said the teenager had visible wounds from the slingshot.



