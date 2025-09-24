The Trump Administration banned Iranian officials in New York from visiting wholesale shopping outlets like Costco. Photo / Getty Images

The Trump Administration officially banned Iranian officials in New York from visiting wholesale shopping outlets such as Costco, Sam’s Club or BJ’s Wholesale Club this week, marking an unusual act of pressure on diplomats during annual high-level meetings at the United Nations.

In a notice to the Federal Register published today, the United States Administration ordered that Iranian officials who worked at the New York-based mission to the UN and officials who travel for UN-related work would be barred from having membership of the wholesale outlets or otherwise purchasing from the outlets.

The notice also said that Iranian officials would have to obtain permission from the State Department’s Office of Foreign Missions if they wanted to buy luxury goods while in the US.

“We will not allow the Iranian regime to allow its clerical elites to have a shopping spree in the US while they force their own people in Iran to endure poverty and dire shortages of basic needs,” State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement posted to X.

In a separate notice to the Federal Register, luxury goods were defined as goods worth over US$1000 ($1708), and it included a long list of examples including wristwatches, leather goods, perfumes, and fountain pens. Vehicles worth over US$60,000 were also classified as luxury purchases.