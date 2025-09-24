The Iranian Mission to the United Nations declined to comment. There are several wholesale shopping outlets in New York City and the surrounding areas, including a Queens-based outlet of Costco that is less than 8km by road from the Iranian diplomatic headquarters in Manhattan.
As host to the UN, the US allows multiple countries with which it does not have formal diplomatic relations to maintain missions and travel to New York City.
However, these nations, as well as some others, face restrictions on their travel within the US.
Diplomats from Belarus, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria, and Venezuela are all required to inform the State Department if they travel farther than 40km from Columbus Circle in Manhattan or 40km of the White House if they have representation in Washington DC.
The Trump Administration said last month it would be denying or revoking visas for members of the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organisation before the UN General Assembly but said it would grant waivers to the Palestinian Authority’s Mission to the UN.
The restrictions meant that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas appeared via video link yesterday for a conference on Palestinian statehood backed by France and Saudi Arabia.
Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.