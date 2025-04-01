Luigi Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, over the death of healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Photo / Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

US Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione.

Mangione is charged with the premeditated murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York.

His attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, called the simultaneous federal and state charges “highly unusual”.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday asked federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, who allegedly gunned down an American healthcare CEO in a brazen attack.

“Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson – an innocent man and father of two young children – was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,” Bondi said.

“After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case.”

Bondi also called the death “an act of political violence” that “may have posed grave risk of death to additional persons”.