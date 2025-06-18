Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

US and Iranian officials sent threats and conflicting signals on the sixth day of the conflict

By Matthew Mpoke Bigg, Natan Odenheimer and Michael Levenson
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran in April. He has warned against American intervention in Iran's war with Israel. Photo / AFP

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran in April. He has warned against American intervention in Iran's war with Israel. Photo / AFP

Iran’s Supreme Leader today defiantly rejected United States President Donald Trump’s demand for an “unconditional surrender”.

He warned against any American military intervention in Israel’s escalating war with Iran, now in its sixth day.

“Intelligent people who know Iran, the nation and the history of Iran, will never speak

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World