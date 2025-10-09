Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

US air travel is showing signs of strain as lawmakers remain at loggerheads in Washington

Allyson Versprille and Ted Mann
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Travellers at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, US. The White House tightened its pressure on congressional Democrats as a US Government shutdown lurched into a second week, saying it would give the holdouts another chance to agree to the spending bill before initiating mass firings of federal workers. Photo / Michael Nagle, Bloomberg via The Washington Post

Travellers at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, US. The White House tightened its pressure on congressional Democrats as a US Government shutdown lurched into a second week, saying it would give the holdouts another chance to agree to the spending bill before initiating mass firings of federal workers. Photo / Michael Nagle, Bloomberg via The Washington Post

United States air travel is starting to show signs of strain as lawmakers remain at loggerheads over a government shutdown that has stretched into a second week.

Flight delays caused by air traffic control staffing shortfalls have rippled across the country, impacting airports in Dallas, Chicago, Nashville, and outside Washington,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save