Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

‘Upsetting’: Chef Nagi Maehashi makes statement on mushroom murders

By Joshua Haigh
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Chef Nagi Maehashi expressed heartbreak over her beef Wellington recipe being used by killer Erin Patterson. Photo / Getty Images

Chef Nagi Maehashi expressed heartbreak over her beef Wellington recipe being used by killer Erin Patterson. Photo / Getty Images

Chef Nagi Maehashi has shared her heartbreak over her beef Wellington recipe being used by killer Erin Patterson.

Patterson was found guilty this week of murder and attempted murder after she served a beef Wellington laced with death cap mushrooms to her estranged husband’s parents and aunt.

Maehashi, who created

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World