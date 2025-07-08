Chef Nagi Maehashi expressed heartbreak over her beef Wellington recipe being used by killer Erin Patterson. Photo / Getty Images

Chef Nagi Maehashi has shared her heartbreak over her beef Wellington recipe being used by killer Erin Patterson.

Patterson was found guilty this week of murder and attempted murder after she served a beef Wellington laced with death cap mushrooms to her estranged husband’s parents and aunt.

Maehashi, who created the website RecipeTin Eats, said she had spent more time improving her beef Wellington recipe than any other, and said that she was heartbroken to have found herself “entangled in the tragic situation”.

She also insisted that the media needed to stop reaching out to her, and urged them to respect her privacy.

“It is of course upsetting to learn that one of my recipes – perhaps the one I’ve spent more hours perfecting than any other – something that I created to bring joy and happiness, is entangled in this tragic situation,” she wrote in an Instagram post with a mushroom emoji.