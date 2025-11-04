“This is an active scene with fire and debris. Stay away,” Louisville police said.
UPS said in a statement that three crew members were on board the aircraft, but provided no information as to any casualties or injuries.
Aerial footage of the crash site showed a long trail of debris as firefighters blasted water onto a conflagration, with smoke billowing from the disaster area.
A nearby building appeared to have sustained damage, possibly caused by the crash.
Last month, a cargo plane veered off the runway upon landing in Hong Kong, killing two people at the airport.
WDRB meteorologist Matthew Wine described the scene as “truly heart-breaking”.
“Plane crash confirmed in Louisville. I could hear explosions while on Fern Valley Road. You can see the smoke plume on radar,” Wine posted online.
A shelter-in-place order was issued within 8km of the airport, which is also home to UPS Worldport, the delivery firm’s largest package handling facility in the world, Sky News reported.
Governor of Kentucky Andy Beshear said on X authorities are aware of a plane crash near Louisville International Airport.
“First responders are onsite, and we will share more information as available,” Beshear said.
“Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected. We will share more soon.”