A UPS MD-11 plane crashed near the Louisville, Kentucky, airport, according to preliminary information. Video / X

A cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff today in Louisville, Kentucky, sending a long trail of fiery debris and plumes of smoke across the US city.

The crash happened shortly before 5.30pm local time, Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also confirmed a UPS cargo plane crashed near the Louisville International Airport shortly after takeoff.

The FAA identified the aircraft as a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 headed to Hawaii. UPS flight 296 MD11 is a wide-body cargo plane.

The Louisville metro police department said multiple emergency service agencies were responding to the crash.