Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Updated guidelines allow lawyers in Britain to dispense with the curly horsehair wigs

Steve Hendrix
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Some barristers practicing criminal law in England and Wales are no longer required to wear the classic horsehair headpieces in cases where they prove 'uncomfortable or impractical'.

Some barristers practicing criminal law in England and Wales are no longer required to wear the classic horsehair headpieces in cases where they prove 'uncomfortable or impractical'.

The British legal system isn’t abandoning its 300-year tradition of curly white wigs just yet, but it is making room for lawyers who may not want to look like they are auditioning for a production of Amadeus while arguing armed robbery cases.

Some barristers practicing criminal law in England and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save