Australia criticised China after a Chinese jet challenged an Australian patrol plane over the South China Sea. Photo / Getty Images

Australia criticised China after a Chinese jet challenged an Australian patrol plane over the South China Sea. Photo / Getty Images

Australia has hit out at Beijing after one of its warplanes was challenged by a Chinese fighter jet over the South China Sea.

The fighter dropped flares near an Australian maritime patrol plane on Monday, Canberra’s defence department said, calling the incident “unsafe and unprofessional”.

It added that the manoeuvre “posed a risk to the aircraft and its personnel” as it carried out surveillance.

A spokesman for China’s People’s Liberation Army accused Australia of “illegally” invading the airspace around the Paracel Islands – which China calls the Xisha islands.

Beijing claims sovereignty over virtually all of the South China Sea, including the Paracel Islands, despite strong opposition from nearby countries like Vietnam and the Philippines, and an international ruling which found that China’s claims had no basis.