The spokesman said that “Australia’s actions seriously infringe upon China’s sovereignty” and are “likely to cause maritime and air accidents”.
Australia’s Defence Minister Richard Marles said that Australia’s P-8A Poseidon aircraft was conducting a routine patrol when it was approached by the Su-35 fighter jet.
“No damage was done but it was dangerous and it was unsafe, and inherent in that is that it could have been a different outcome,” Marles said.
He said the Government had raised its concerns with the Chinese Embassy in Canberra and through the Australian Embassy in Beijing, adding that Australia would continue to conduct “freedom of navigation” exercises in the region.
It is the third known time that Australia has accused China of an unsafe airspace encounter in the past 18 months.
In February, a Chinese fighter jet similarly dropped flares near an Australian Air Force plane on a “routine” surveillance patrol over the South China Sea.
One of Beijing’s jets intercepted an Australian Seahawk helicopter in international airspace in May 2024, dropping flares across its flight path.
And in 2023, a Chinese destroyer bombarded submerged Australian Navy divers with sonar pulses in waters off Japan, causing minor injuries.
The divers had been sailing on an Australian Navy frigate, the HMAS Toowoomba, tasked with supporting sanctions enforcement efforts in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.