The war was triggered by the assault on Israel by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023, a cross-border raid that resulted in the deaths of 1206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the death toll from the resulting war had reached 43,985 people, the majority civilians. The UN considers the figures reliable.

Of 251 hostages seized during the October 7 attack, 97 remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Almost all of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced by the war, which has caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

Hamas condemned Washington as a “partner in the aggression against our people”.

“It is a criminal, kills children and women and destroys civilian life in Gaza.”

‘No justification’

Since the beginning of the conflict, the Security Council has struggled to speak with one voice, as the US used its veto power several times, although Russia and China have as well.

“China kept demanding ‘stronger language’,” said a US official who also claimed that Russia had been “pulling strings” with the countries responsible for pushing the latest resolution.

The few resolutions that the United States did allow to pass by abstaining stopped short of calling for an unconditional and permanent ceasefire.

Displaced Palestinians walk amid blood-stained rubble following an Israeli strike that hit a UN-run school where people had taken refuge, in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on November 20. Photo / AFP

In March, the council called for a temporary ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, but this appeal was ignored by the warring parties.

And in June, the 15-member body pledged support for a US resolution that laid out a multi-stage ceasefire and hostage release plan that ultimately went nowhere.

“We regret that the Council could have incorporated compromise language the UK put forward to bridge the existing gaps ... With that language, This resolution should have been adopted,” Wood, the US envoy, said following the vote.

Slovenia’s deputy ambassador to the UN Ondina Blokar Drobic said “we regret the veto was cast. Even more since this war, with its humanitarian impact and spillover effect, amounts to a serious threat to international peace and security.”

Displaced Palestinians fleeing Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip walk on the main Salah al-Din road on November 17. Photo / AFP

Some diplomats have expressed optimism that following Donald Trump’s election win, President Joe Biden might be more flexible in his few remaining weeks in power.

They hoped for a repeat of December 2016 when then-president Barack Obama’s second term was finishing and the council passed a resolution calling for a halt to Israeli settlement building in the occupied territories, a first since 1979.

The US refrained from using its veto then, a break from its traditional support for Israel on the sensitive issue of settlements.

“Once again, the US used its veto to ensure impunity for Israel as its forces continue to commit crimes against Palestinians in Gaza,” Human Rights Watch said.

The latest resolution vetoed calls for “safe and unhindered entry of humanitarian assistance at scale”, including in besieged northern Gaza, and denounces any attempt to starve the Palestinians.

Palestinian ambassador to the UN Majed Bamya said “there’s no justification whatsoever for vetoing a resolution trying to stop atrocities”.

- Agence France-Presse