Union members at two Boeing factories rejected a contract, risking potential strikes. Photo / Getty Images

Members of a union representing workers who assemble fighter jets in two Boeing factories have rejected the US aircraft manufacturer’s proposed new contract, paving the way for possible strikes.

“IAM Union members delivered a clear message: the proposal from Boeing Defence fell short of addressing the priorities and sacrifices of the skilled ... workforce,” the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said in a statement.

More than 3200 members of the union employed at Boeing facilities in the midwestern states of Missouri and Illinois rejected the company’s contract offer.

According to the union, their contract expired at the end of the day on Sunday (local time). The workers, who are part of IAM branch 837, will go on strike if no deal is reached with the aerospace giant in the next seven days.

The move could deal a serious blow to the company, after a seven-week long walkout by Seattle-based workers last year crippled two of Boeing’s major assembly plants.