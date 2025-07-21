Advertisement
Under threat of a ‘snapback’ of sanctions, Iran has agreed to talks with Britain, France and Germany

AFP
4 mins to read

Iranian diplomats will meet counterparts from Britain, France, and Germany, after the trio warned that sanctions could be reimposed on Tehran if it does return to the negotiating table over its nuclear programme. Photo / Arash Khamooshi, the New York Times

Iran confirmed fresh talks with European powers to be held on Friday in Istanbul, the country’s state media reported, the first since the United States attacked Iranian nuclear facilities a month ago.

Iranian diplomats will meet counterparts from Britain, France, and Germany, known as the E3, after the trio warned

