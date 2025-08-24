Advertisement
Under the Italian sun, a debate rages over the cost of a beach day

By Elisabetta Povoledo
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Porto Pino, near the Sardinian capital of Cagliari. Italians consider an August beach getaway a birthright, but in the northern summer of 2025, the daily rate for a beach umbrella spot isn't cheap. Photo / Teal Thomsen, The New York Times

Every year in Italy, during the sultry weeks straddling Ferragosto — the sacrosanct mid-August national holiday — cities empty as Italians head en masse to beaches and mountain resorts.

This summer, the usual idyll was sullied in the minds of many Italians shocked by how expensive a day at

