The United Nations says the ozone hole is healing and on track to recover to 1980 values - before the hole appeared - by around 2066 over the Antarctic. Image / ECMWF

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

UN says ozone hole over Antarctic smaller in 2024 than in recent years

The United Nations says the ozone hole is healing and on track to recover to 1980 values - before the hole appeared - by around 2066 over the Antarctic. Image / ECMWF

The Earth’s protective ozone layer is healing and the hole should fully disappear in coming decades, the United Nations said today, hailing the success of concerted international action.

A fresh report from the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation highlighted that the ozone hole over the Antarctic was smaller in 2024 than in recent years, in what it said was “welcome scientific news for people’s and planetary health”.

“Today, the ozone layer is healing,” United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said in the statement.

“This achievement reminds us that when nations heed the warnings of science, progress is possible.”

The WMO said as it published its Ozone Bulletin 2024 that the declined depletion “was partially due to naturally occurring atmospheric factors which drive year-to-year fluctuations”.