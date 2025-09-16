Advertisement
UN says ozone hole over Antarctic smaller in 2024 than in recent years

Shaun Tandon
AFP·
3 mins to read

The United Nations says the ozone hole is healing and on track to recover to 1980 values - before the hole appeared - by around 2066 over the Antarctic. Image / ECMWF

The Earth’s protective ozone layer is healing and the hole should fully disappear in coming decades, the United Nations said today, hailing the success of concerted international action.

A fresh report from the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation highlighted that the ozone hole over the Antarctic was smaller in 2024

