Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

UN sanctions on Iran return after failed nuclear talks with West

Shaun Tandon with Ahmad Parhizi in Tehran
AFP·
4 mins to read

Concerned citizens rushed to buy gold at Grand Bazaar amid growing economic uncertainty as the country's currency plunged to historic lows with UN sanctions set to be reinstated in the coming days in Tehran. Photo / Getty Images

Concerned citizens rushed to buy gold at Grand Bazaar amid growing economic uncertainty as the country's currency plunged to historic lows with UN sanctions set to be reinstated in the coming days in Tehran. Photo / Getty Images

Widespread United Nations sanctions against Iran have returned into force for the first time in a decade, after last-ditch nuclear talks with Western powers failed to produce a breakthrough.

The sanctions, three months after Israel and the United States bombed Iran, ban dealings related to Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missiles

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save