The Palestinian territories had the highest violations against children, with more than 8,500, mainly by Israeli forces. Photo / Getty Images

There was also a marked increase in the number of child victims of multiple violations to 22,495.

“The cries of 22,495 innocent children who should be learning to read or play ball – but instead have been forced to learn how to survive gunfire and bombings – should keep all of us awake at night,” said Virginia Gamba, special representative of the UN secretary-general for children and armed conflict.

“This must serve as a wake-up call. We are at the point of no return.”

In its annual report, the UN compiles violations of the rights of children, those aged under 18, in some 20 conflict zones worldwide.

In its appendix, a “list of shame” calls out those responsible for these violations – a powerful coalition of Haitian gangs was added this year – which includes child killings and mutilations, recruitment to violence, kidnappings, denial of humanitarian aid and sexual violence.

The Israeli armed forces, which were named last year with Palestinian militant group Hamas, remain on the list.

Conflict casualties

The Palestinian territories occupy the top spot in the dismal rankings, with more than 8500 serious violations, the vast majority attributed to Israeli forces, including more than 4800 in the Gaza Strip.

Violence against children in conflict zones surged 25% in 2024, the UN reports. Photo / Ali Jadallah, Anadolu via Getty Images

This figure includes confirmation of 1259 Palestinian children killed in Gaza, and the UN notes it is currently verifying information on an additional 4470 children killed in 2024 in the war-torn territory.

Violence erupted there after Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The report also calls out Israel’s military operations in Lebanon, where more than 500 children were killed or injured last year.

Following the Palestinian territories, the countries where the UN recorded the most violence against children in 2024 are: the Democratic Republic of the Congo (more than 4000 grave violations), Somalia (more than 2500), Nigeria (nearly 2500) and Haiti (more than 2200).

“List of shame” inductees include Haitian gang coalition “Viv Ansanm”, blamed for a 490% increase in violations, including child recruitment, murders and gang rapes.

Another addition to the list is Colombian drug cartel Clan del Golfo, which is accused of child recruitment.

Colombia in general recorded a significant increase in cases of forced recruitment, with 450 children in 2024 compared with 262 the previous year.

Haitian gangs and Colombian cartel Clan del Golfo have been added to the UN's "list of shame". Photo / Getty Images

Remaining on the list are the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which have been fighting in Sudan for more than two years.

Also listed again is the Russian army for its actions in Ukraine, where the report records a 105% increase in serious violations between 2023 and 2024.

