Violence against children in conflict zones surged 25% in 2024, with 41,370 grave violations reported. Photo / Getty Images
From Gaza to the Democratic Republic of Congo, violence against children in conflict zones reached “unprecedented levels” in 2024, a United Nations annual report says.
“In 2024, violence against children in armed conflict reached unprecedented levels, with a staggering 25% surge in the number of grave violations in comparison with2023,” according to the report from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The report verified 41,370 grave violations against children in 2024 – including 36,221 committed in 2024 and 5149 committed previously but confirmed in 2024 – the highest number since the monitoring tool was established nearly 30 years ago.
The new high beats 2023, another record year, which itself represented a 21% increase over the preceding year.
With more than 4500 killed and 7000 injured, children continue to bear “the brunt of relentless hostilities and indiscriminate attacks”, the report released on Friday says.
There was also a marked increase in the number of child victims of multiple violations to 22,495.
“The cries of 22,495 innocent children who should be learning to read or play ball – but instead have been forced to learn how to survive gunfire and bombings – should keep all of us awake at night,” said Virginia Gamba, special representative of the UN secretary-general for children and armed conflict.
“This must serve as a wake-up call. We are at the point of no return.”
In its appendix, a “list of shame” calls out those responsible for these violations – a powerful coalition of Haitian gangs was added this year – which includes child killings and mutilations, recruitment to violence, kidnappings, denial of humanitarian aid and sexual violence.
The Israeli armed forces, which were named last year with Palestinian militant group Hamas, remain on the list.
Conflict casualties
The Palestinian territories occupy the top spot in the dismal rankings, with more than 8500 serious violations, the vast majority attributed to Israeli forces, including more than 4800 in the Gaza Strip.
This figure includes confirmation of 1259 Palestinian children killed in Gaza, and the UN notes it is currently verifying information on an additional 4470 children killed in 2024 in the war-torn territory.
Violence erupted there after Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
The report also calls out Israel’s military operations in Lebanon, where more than 500 children were killed or injured last year.
Following the Palestinian territories, the countries where the UN recorded the most violence against children in 2024 are: the Democratic Republic of the Congo (more than 4000 grave violations), Somalia (more than 2500), Nigeria (nearly 2500) and Haiti (more than 2200).
“List of shame” inductees include Haitian gang coalition “Viv Ansanm”, blamed for a 490% increase in violations, including child recruitment, murders and gang rapes.
Another addition to the list is Colombian drug cartel Clan del Golfo, which is accused of child recruitment.