Of its total budget, the UN now expects a shortfall of 16% to 17% in the current peacekeeping budget.
US President Donald Trump has long claimed that international institutions have taken advantage of the US and has overseen massive cuts to US foreign aid since his return to the White House in January.
“We know that there will be consequences in terms of monitoring ceasefires, protection of civilians, working with the humanitarians, or other peacekeeping activities,” the official said.
The 25% reduction in troops will be spread across nine of the 11 peacekeeping missions, which had already developed contingency plans for potential budget cuts, the official said.
The UN has peacekeepers deployed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, southern Lebanon, Central African Republic, South Sudan, and Western Sahara, among other places.
The announcement “potentially means a significant reduction in protection for things like humanitarian convoys and the civilians who rely on aid”, Louis Charbonneau of Human Rights Watch told AFP.
“We hope the UN will prioritise lifesaving humanitarian and human rights activities,” he added.
Richard Gowan of the International Crisis Group said the cuts’ impact on the ground “will vary case by case”.
“In somewhere like South Sudan, where peacekeepers offer many civilians a little protection and there was nearly a new war this year, cutting back peacekeepers sends a very bad signal.”
-Agence France-Presse