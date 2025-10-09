Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

UN peacekeeping forces to be cut 25% due to budget strains, official says

AFP
2 mins to read

US President Donald Trump speaks to the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly on September 23 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump speaks to the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly on September 23 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

The United Nations will be forced to reduce its peacekeeping forces worldwide by around 25% due to a lack of funding, largely linked to United States aid cuts, a senior UN official said today.

About 13,000 to 14,000 military and police personnel, as well as their equipment, will have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save