UN peacekeeping forces to be cut 25% due to budget strains, official says

US President Donald Trump speaks to the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly on September 23 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

The United Nations will be forced to reduce its peacekeeping forces worldwide by around 25% due to a lack of funding, largely linked to United States aid cuts, a senior UN official said today.

About 13,000 to 14,000 military and police personnel, as well as their equipment, will have to be repatriated, the official said on condition of anonymity, with “a large number of civilian staff in missions” also to be affected.

The US was expected to contribute US$1.3 billion of the total US$5.4b budget for 2025-2026 peacekeeping operations.

But it has now informed the UN that it will only pay around half the amount, or US$682 million - which includes US$85m earmarked for a new international anti-gang mission in Haiti that was not in the original budget.

China is expected to contribute US$1.2b to the peacekeeping budget, which had US$2b in unpaid contributions as of July.