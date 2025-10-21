The Bolivarian National Armed Forces carried out special military exercises throughout the country, as instructed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Authorities reiterated that this preparation is a direct response to the military threat currently posed by the US against Venezuela. Photo / Getty Images

United Nations rights experts said today that the United States’ covert actions and threats of using armed force against Caracas “violate Venezuela’s sovereignty and the UN Charter”.

US President Donald Trump has waged a military campaign that he says is aimed at choking the flow of drugs from Latin America to the US.

“These actions also violate the fundamental international obligations not to intervene in the domestic affairs or threaten to use armed force against another country,” the three independent rights experts said.

“These moves are an extremely dangerous escalation with grave implications for peace and security in the Caribbean region.”

At least six vessels, most of them speedboats, have been targeted by US strikes in the Caribbean since September, but Washington has provided no evidence that the people killed – at least 27 so far – were drug smugglers.