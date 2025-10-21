“Even if such allegations were substantiated, the use of lethal force in international waters without proper legal basis violates the international law of the sea and amounts to extrajudicial executions,” said the experts, who were mandated by the UN Human Rights Council but do not speak on behalf of the UN.
At the same time, they said, groups like Tren de Aragua, which Trump has labelled a “terrorist” organisation, are not attacking the US, meaning that Washington cannot invoke the “right to self-defence” under international law.
“Preparations for covert or direct military action against another sovereign state constitute an even graver breach of the UN Charter,” said the experts, including the special rapporteurs on extrajudicial executions and on protecting human rights while countering terrorism.
Trump has indicated that he authorised covert CIA operations against Venezuela, without offering specifics.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says Washington is plotting to oust him, and Venezuela’s foreign minister welcomed the findings.
“The experts corroborate what we have denounced: the US is manufacturing enemies to justify a supposed right to defence, which leads to massacres in the Caribbean Sea,” Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil said on Telegram.
-Agence France-Presse