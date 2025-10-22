The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague sits for the first day of hearings to issue an advisory opinion on Israel's obligations to provide assistance in the occupied Palestinian territories. Photo / Koen van Weel, ANP, AFP
The International Court of Justice has said that Israel was obliged to ease the passage of aid into Gaza, stressing it had to provide Palestinians with the “basic needs” to survive.
The wide-ranging ICJ ruling, quickly rejected by Israel, came as aid groups scrambled to scale up much-needed humanitarian assistanceinto Gaza, seizing upon a fragile ceasefire agreed earlier this month.
The ICJ’s “Advisory Opinion” is not legally binding but the court believes it carries “great legal weight and moral authority”.
ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa said Israel was “under an obligation to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by the United Nations and its entities”.
That included UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, which Israel has banned after accusing some of its staff of taking part in the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack that sparked the war.
The ICJ ruled that Israel had not substantiated the allegations.
Israel did not take part in the proceedings and hit back at the findings.
“Israel categorically rejects the ICJ’s ‘advisory opinion,’ which was entirely predictable from the outset regarding UNRWA,” foreign ministry spokesman, Oren Marmorstein, posted on X. “This is yet another political attempt to impose political measures against Israel under the guise of ‘International Law’.”
The court also recalled the obligation under international law not to use starvation as a method of warfare.
‘Serious concerns’
The UN had asked the ICJ to clarify Israel’s obligations, as an occupying power, towards UN and other bodies “including to ensure and facilitate the unhindered provision of urgently needed supplies essential to the survival” of Palestinians.
ICJ judges heard a week of evidence in April from dozens of nations and organisations, much of which revolved around the status of UNRWA.
At the hearings, a US official raised “serious concerns” about UNRWA’s impartiality, and alleged that Hamas used the agency’s facilities.
The US official, Josh Simmons, said Israel had “no obligation to permit UNRWA specifically to provide humanitarian assistance”.
Simmons added that UNRWA was not the only option for delivering aid into Gaza.