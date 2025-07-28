Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

UN climate chief urges Australia to act as emissions plan deadline looms. Photo / Getty Images

The United Nations’ climate chief today challenged Australia to take more ambitious climate action, saying the mining superpower faced a “defining moment” as it prepared new emissions targets.

Australia is due to release its latest national emissions targets in September, setting out plans to decarbonise an economy built largely on mining and coal.

“The question is: how far are you willing to go,” UN climate chief Simon Stiell said in prepared remarks before a speech in Sydney.

“This isn’t just the next policy milestone. It’s a defining moment.”

Australia has previously pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 43% before the end of the decade, and to reach net zero by 2050.