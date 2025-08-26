Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

UN: 25 countries suspend US-bound mail over Trump tariff concerns

By Nina Larson
AFP·
3 mins to read

So far 25 countries have suspended postal services to the US over Trump tariffs, the UN postal agency announced. Photo / John Macdougall, AFP

So far 25 countries have suspended postal services to the US over Trump tariffs, the UN postal agency announced. Photo / John Macdougall, AFP

At least 25 countries have now decided to suspend package deliveries to the United States, as concern grows over the impact of President Donald Trump’s looming tariffs, a United Nations body said today.

The Trump Administration said late last month that it will abolish a tax exemption on small packages

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save