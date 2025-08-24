Advertisement
Ultra-Orthodox confront an unfamiliar call to take part in Israeli military service

By Elisabeth Bumiller, Natan Odenheimer and Johnatan Reiss
New York Times·
10 mins to read

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men protest against a Supreme Court order for them to begin enlisting for military service, in Jerusalem on June 30, 2024. Ultra-Orthodox Israelis, exempt for decades from military service, are now being drafted. Their rage is dividing Israel and threatening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition. Photo / Sergey Ponomarev, The New York Times

It was 11pm in Jerusalem, and one of the city’s most insular ultra-Orthodox communities was in a furore.

Hundreds of men in the black suits and hats of the Edah Haredit sect grew agitated as a top rabbi, shouting in Yiddish from a balcony, denounced the Israeli Government for

