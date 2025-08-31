Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ukrainian politician Andriy Parubiy shot dead in Lviv

By Iona Cleave
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Law enforcement members work at the site of the murder of former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy on August 30, 2025 in Lviv, Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images

Law enforcement members work at the site of the murder of former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy on August 30, 2025 in Lviv, Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images

A prominent Ukrainian politician was gunned down in broad daylight in the western city of Lviv on Saturday.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President, condemned the killing of Andriy Parubiy, a former speaker of the country’s Parliament, as a “horrific murder”.

Police said the 54-year-old was shot by a hail of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save