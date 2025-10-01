Advertisement
Home / World

Ukrainian nuclear plant’s longest stretch on backup power raises alarm

Lizzie Johnson and Kostiantyn Khudov
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

A man pushes a wheelbarrow with the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the background on March 29. The plant is not generating power but requires electricity to cool its half-dozen reactors. Photo / Ed Ram, Washington Post

More than a week after the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost external power because of shelling, the situation at Europe’s largest nuclear plant is now critical, government officials and energy watchdogs say, with the facility running off emergency diesel generators.

Ukraine says shelling by Russia caused the crisis, while Russia

