Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reversed a controversial bill after protests and pressure from European officials. Photo / Getty Images

The Ukrainian Parliament descended into chaos today as two MPs brawled before voting to restore the independence of the country’s anti-corruption agencies.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was forced to make an embarrassing U-turn last week after Parliament pushed through a controversial bill that defanged the anti-draft authorities.

The former legislation had removed the autonomy of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (Nabu) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (Sapo), placing them under the control of the General Prosecutor’s Office, which is led by Zelenskyy loyalists and mistrusted by many Ukrainians.

Thousands of protesters descended on to the streets of Kyiv last week, and there was mounting pressure from top European officials, who warned that Ukraine was jeopardising its bid for European Union membership.