Air strikes on Sochi are relatively rare compared to some other Russian cities. Photo/Thinkstock

A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire at an oil depot in Sochi, 400km from the Ukrainian border, authorities said today.

The Russian resort hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Ukraine has regularly hit Russian oil and gas infrastructure in response to attacks on its own territory since Russia began its offensive in February 2022.

“Sochi suffered a drone attack by the Kyiv regime last night,” the Governor of Russia’s Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratiev, said on Telegram.

He said drone wreckage hit an “oil tank, which caused a fire” during the night-time attack.