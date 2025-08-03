Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ukrainian drones spark fire at Sochi oil depot, prisoner swap planned

AFP
3 mins to read

Air strikes on Sochi are relatively rare compared to some other Russian cities. Photo/Thinkstock

Air strikes on Sochi are relatively rare compared to some other Russian cities. Photo/Thinkstock

A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire at an oil depot in Sochi, 400km from the Ukrainian border, authorities said today.

The Russian resort hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Ukraine has regularly hit Russian oil and gas infrastructure in response to attacks on its own territory since Russia began

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save