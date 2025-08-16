Ukrainian drones hit a Russian oil refinery and an apartment block, killing one person. Photo / exilenova_plus via Telegram

Ukrainian drones hit a Russian oil refinery and an apartment block in an attack just hours before US President Donald Trump was due to host his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for a high-stakes summit in Alaska.

Kyiv has targeted Russia’s oil depots and refineries in long-range drone attacks in what it calls retaliatory strikes for Moscow’s nightly barrages of Ukrainian cities and its energy grid.

The Ukrainian military said Friday it hit a large oil refinery in the central Russian city of Syzran, some 800km behind the front line.

“The Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region of Russia, one of the largest in the Rosneft system, was hit,” Ukraine’s general staff said, referring to the network of facilities owned by Russian state-run energy giant Rosneft.

It said the facility produced aviation fuel and supplied the Russian army.