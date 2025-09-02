Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ukrainian drones drop supplies to frontline troops under Russian threat

By Siobhán O'Grady and Serhii Korolchuk
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

A soldier named Dima from Ukraine’s 68th Jaeger Brigade holds an explosive device next to a vampire drone, which is used to drop explosives or food. Photo / Ed Ram, The Washington Post

A soldier named Dima from Ukraine’s 68th Jaeger Brigade holds an explosive device next to a vampire drone, which is used to drop explosives or food. Photo / Ed Ram, The Washington Post

The troops huddled around their drone in the dark, carefully fastening the 18kg payload to the bottom before launching it into the clear August sky.

From an underground base, a commander named Viktor watched on a fuzzy screen as the drone homed in on a cluster of trees along the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save