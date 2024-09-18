A military helicopter flies in the sky after completing a combat mission on September 18, 2024 in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. Russian forces have been advancing in areas southeast, in Ukraine's Donetsk region. Photo / Getty Images
A large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on Russia caused a massive explosion at an arsenal in Tver.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the attack, claiming it weakens the enemy.
The blast, consistent with 200-240 tonnes of high explosives, forced the evacuation of Toropets.
A large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on Russia has triggered an earthquake-sized blast at a major arsenal in the Tver region, forcing the evacuation of a nearby town, war bloggers and some media reports say.
Unverified video and images on social media showed a huge ball of flame blasting into the night sky and multiple detonations thundering across a lake about 380km west of Moscow.
Nasa satellites picked up intense heat sources emanating from an area of about 14sq km at the site in the early hours and earthquake monitoring stations noted what sensors thought was a small earthquake in the area.
The size of the main blast shown in the unverified social media video was consistent with 200-240 tonnes of high explosives detonating, George William Herbert of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey in California said.
A Toropets chatroom on the Russian social media site VK was flooded with messages of support from other parts of the country and offers of help to people fleeing the town.
Some people were asking whether buildings at specific addresses were still standing.
Some war bloggers asked how drones could trigger such large blasts at what was thought to be a highly fortified facility.
According to an RIA state news agency report from 2018, Russia was building an arsenal for the storage of missiles, ammunition and explosives in Toropets, a 1000-year-old town, with a population of about 11,000.