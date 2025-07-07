Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Ukraine’s low-tech solution to swarms of attack drones - vehicles and roads covered in fishing nets

By Constant Méheut
New York Times·
4 mins to read

A low-tech chain-link cage covers a Ukrainian military vehicle to protect against Russian drone attacks. Photo / David Guttenfelder, the New York Times

A low-tech chain-link cage covers a Ukrainian military vehicle to protect against Russian drone attacks. Photo / David Guttenfelder, the New York Times

They are fishing nets, but they are not catching fish. They are catching Russian drones.

The nets are strung over roads leading to hot spots in Ukraine’s eastern front, above military checkpoints and artillery positions.

They are sewn in cities far from the front, or shipped from Nordic ports,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World