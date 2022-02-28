Kiwis in Aus welcomed home, Russia’s nuclear deterrent on ‘special alert’ and anti-mandate protesters look to enforce their own mandates in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Kiwis in Aus welcomed home, Russia’s nuclear deterrent on ‘special alert’ and anti-mandate protesters look to enforce their own mandates in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

RUSSIA-UKRAINE LATEST

*Russia president Vladimir Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert

*Russian troops enter Kharkiv; Australia vows 'lethal aid'

*'Not going Putin's way': Furious Russian president 'holed up in mountain lair'

*Twist emerges after all defenders of Ukraine's Snake Island reported 'killed'

More than 300 Ukrainian civilians have reportedly been killed so far during Russia's invasion.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry says 352 civilians have been killed, including 14 children. It says an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

The ministry's statement does not give any information on casualties among Ukraine's armed forces.

Russia has claimed that its troops are targeting only Ukrainian military facilities and says that Ukraine's civilian population is not in danger.

A women holds a child and a dog in a shelter inside a building in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo / AP

Putin earlier ordered Russian nuclear forces be put on high alert in response to what he called "aggressive statements" by leading Nato powers.

The directive to put Russia's nuclear weapons in an increased state of readiness for launch raised fears that the crisis could boil over into nuclear warfare, whether by design or mistake.

An armoured personnel carrier burns and damaged light utility vehicles stand abandoned after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

Belarus renounces non-nuclear, neutral status to help Russia

The Kyiv Independent is reporting Belarus will renounce its non-nuclear and neutral status, allowing Russia to place nuclear weapons on its territory.

Allegedly 65.16 per cent of Belarus citizens supported the constitutional amendments in a referendum held today.

"This pseudo referendum is being held under the Russian gun barrels and under effective control of the Russian military which has come to stay in Belarus for a long time," Belarus' first post-Soviet leader, Stanislav Sushkevich, told The Associated Press.

"The absurdity that is going on now directly contradicts the existing main law that envisages Belarus' neutral status."

Shushkevich warned that "Lukashenko is depriving Belarus of its future and turning the country into a staging ground for Putin's mad games", adding that "the Belarusian leader has no choice, he also is a pariah."

"Belarusians' hearts hurt as it's not just the fate of Ukraine but also our fate that is decided now," opposition politician Sviatlana Tsilhanouskaya told The Associated Press. "We realise that Belarus' independence is closely connected with Ukraine's independence."

The consequences will hit the citizens of Belarus hard and they have already begun. Anonymous reported they have hacked the websites of the top banks in Belarus, which are currently offline.

Earlier updates continue below:

Amid the mounting tensions, Ukraine announced that a delegation from the country had agreed to meet with Russian officials for talks. But the Kremlin's ultimate aims in Ukraine — and what steps might be enough to satisfy Moscow — remained unclear.

Meanwhile, captivating images show everyday Ukrainians taking up arms as civilian soldiers to repel a Russian invasion.

Men and women have volunteered in droves and stood in long lines to get weapons and learn how to defend their country. Some even returned from abroad to join the resistance.

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces, volunteer military units of its armed forces, train close to Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

As Russian troops surrounded the country this month, ordinary citizens received basic combat training in everything from handling guns to making incendiary Molotov cocktails, to tossing grenades.

Newly trained civil defence forces stood guard behind stacks of tires at checkpoints in the capital of Kyiv and patrolled empty streets. Most wore street clothes with only yellow armbands to identify them as volunteer soldiers.

More support for Ukraine

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine.

"Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia's unprovoked invasion," Mahuta said.

"It is deeply disturbing to hear reports of the growing numbers of deaths and injuries from this conflict. The harrowing and horrific images of displaced, or suffering civilians, in Ukraine speak volumes of this unfolding tragedy, and underlines the consequences of Russia's unprovoked aggression."

New Zealand will provide an initial $2 million to help deliver essential humanitarian assistance, with a focus on supporting health facilities and meeting basic needs such as provision of food and hygiene items, she said.

"These are early days and we will continue to monitor events closely as the scale of the conflict, and the resulting humanitarian crisis, becomes clearer. We know the consequences of Russia's actions will be significant, and tragically many of these will fall on innocent civilians.

"We repeat our call, alongside international partners, for Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine, and immediately and permanently withdraw to avoid a catastrophic and pointless loss of innocent life."

It follows the Nordic nations of Sweden and Finland announcing they will send military aid to Ukraine including anti-tank weapons, helmets and body armour.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist said at a news conference that Stockholm would ship 5000 anti-tank weapons, 5000 helmets, 5000 units of body armour and 135,000 field rations in support to Ukraine's military.

Neighbouring Finland said it would send 2000 helmets, 2000 bulletproof vests, 100 stretchers and equipment for two emergency medical care stations as aid to Ukraine.

The US for the first time has approved the direct delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine.

The exact timing of delivery is not known, but officials say the US is currently working on the logistics of the shipment. The officials agreed to discuss the development only if not quoted by name.

The decision comes on the heels of Germany's announcement that it will send 500 Stinger missiles and other weapons and supplies to Ukraine.

The UK has stepped up its support for Ukraine by pledging another £40 million in humanitarian aid to the country.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the last few days the world has witnessed awe-inspiring displays of bravery and heroism from the Ukrainian people.

huge breaking news at BP:



- BP to exit its 20% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft



- BP chief executive Bernard Looney to resign from board of Rosneft with immediate effect — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) February 27, 2022

BP will reportedly exit its 20 per cent stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft.

Meanwhile, the top official in the European Union outlined plans by the 27-nation bloc to close its airspace to Russian airlines and fund the purchase of weapons for Ukraine.

"For the first time ever, the European Union will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to a country that is under attack," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The EU will also ban some pro-Kremlin media outlets, she said.

"Show this to Putin."

A woman reacts as paramedics perform CPR on a girl who was injured during shelling, at the city hospital of Mariupol. Photo / AP

In the port city of Mariupol, where Ukrainians are trying to fend off a Russian advance, an ambulance raced into a city hospital Sunday, carrying a 6-year-old girl mortally injured in Russian shelling.

She was pale. Her brown hair was pulled back with a rubber band. Her bloody pyjama pants were decorated with cartoon unicorns.

A medical team pumped her chest, fighting desperately to revive her. Her mother stood outside the ambulance, weeping.

"Take her out! Take her out! We can make it!" a hospital worker shouted, pushing a gurney to the ambulance.

The girl was raced inside and doctors and nurses huddled around her. One gave her an injection. Another tried to revive her with a defibrillator. A nurse wept.

A doctor in blue medical scrubs, pumping oxygen into her, looked straight at the camera of an Associated Press video journalist who had been allowed inside.

"Show this to Putin," he said angrily. "The eyes of this child, and crying doctors."

The girl, whose name was not immediately known, could not be saved. The doctor reached gently over her face to close her eyes.

Her body was left alone in the room, covered by her brightly coloured polyester jacket, now spattered with blood.

General Assembly to hold urgent meeting

The UN Security Council has voted for the 193-member General Assembly to hold an emergency session on Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Monday - as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered nuclear special forces to be put on "high alert".

The vote on Sunday to authorise an emergency meeting was 11 in favour, Russia opposed, and China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining. That was the exact same vote on a resolution Friday demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops. But in that case, Russia used its veto and the resolution was defeated.

Ukrainian UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya asked for the General Assembly meeting to be held under the so-called "Uniting for Peace" resolution, initiated by the United States and adopted in November 1950 to circumvent vetoes by the Soviet Union during the Korean War.

That resolution gives the General Assembly the power to call emergency meetings when the Security Council is unable to act because of the lack of unanimity among its five veto-wielding permanent members - the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France.

Economic impact felt in Russia

Some early signs are emerging of significant economic consequences to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine three days ago. While official quotes for the Russian rouble were unchanged at roughly 84 rubles to the dollar, one online Russian bank, Tinkoff, was giving an unofficial exchange rate of 152 rubles over the weekend.

Videos from Russia showed long lines of Russians trying to withdraw cash from ATMs, while the Russian Central Bank issued a statement calling for calm, in an effort to avoid bank runs. Reports also showed that Visa and Mastercard were no longer being accepted for those with international bank accounts.

Ukrainian soldiers inspect a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

"Banks and credit card companies dealing with Russia are going into lockdown mode given the fast pace and increasing bite of the sanctions," said Amanda DeBusk, a partner with Dechert LLP.

Russia may have to temporarily close bank branches or declare a national bank holiday to protect its financial system, analysts said.

"If there's a full-scale banking panic, that's a driver of crisis in its own right," said Adam Tooze, a professor of history at Columbia University and Director of the European Institute. "A rush into dollars by the Russian general population moves things into an entirely new domain of financial warfare."