Russian forces failed to break through into Ukraine's capital on Sunday, but residents are bracing for another night of attacks. Video / BBC

Disturbing comments from the President of Belarus – a staunch ally of Vladimir Putin – has sparked fears that the neighbouring nation could be poised to join the conflict against Ukraine.

"The conflict in Ukraine is the thin edge of the wedge. Believe me, I know what I'm talking about," dictator Alexander Lukashenko said.

"If it continues like this, the worst will happen. He [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy] will not be hidden in any American or some other bunker. That's why the war should be ended today.

"I wouldn't even call it the war. This is a conflict. The war will last for one-two days, but there will be a meat grinder in three days."

Lukashenko's comments come amid plans to adopt a new constitution which would repeal Belarus' non-nuclear status, which many fear could lead to Russia using the nation as an invasion launchpad.

Meanwhile, The Guardian is reporting that Kyiv's former defence minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk has claimed Belarus is set to join forces with Russia.

"Republic of Belarus is highly likely to join the Russian war against Ukraine. On Russian side," he said.

"There is an information about airborne troopers from Republic of Belarus loaded on the planes to enter Ukraine.

"This is a terrible development as it involves a country, which until very recently was a great friend of Ukraine; which people always considered Ukraine as a brotherly nation. Ukraine and Belarus has never been to war one with another in their many hundred years of history.

"We believe that the only reason for that decision was personal demand from President of Russia, which completely depends from Putin in its policy."