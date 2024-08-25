After heavy setbacks and losses during the attempted advance into Kyiv, these Russian units had to withdraw.
Ukrainian military and local authorities said today NZT that Russia had launched attacks on northern, eastern and southern Ukraine, killing at least four people and injuring 37.
Overnight attacks targeted Ukraine’s frontline regions of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk, Ukraine’s Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia has been pummelling Ukrainian border regions with strikes, and Ukraine said its surprise incursion this month into Russia’s Kursk region aimed to hinder the Russian ability to stage such attacks.
“Most of the missiles did not reach their targets,” the Air Force said, adding that Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile, an Iskander-K cruise missile and six guided air missiles.
It did not specify how many were destroyed.
A missile attack on the northern region of Sumy killed one person, injuring at least 16 more, including three children, local authorities said on Telegram.
Oleh Sinehubov, Governor of the Kharkiv region in the east, posted that at least 13 people were injured in the Russian attacks, including a 4-year-old child.